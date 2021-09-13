London, Ont. residents share in Maxmillions lotto win
A pair of Londoners is part of a group of four that has won a million dollars with Lotto Max.
Joan and Moshe Yatziv of London share the prize with Francis and Lorence Rubin of Newcastle, Ont.
The group held the winning ticket for the Jun 8 Maxmillions prize.
Joan told officials at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, "We don't play often as a group...We went to buy multiple tickets and ended up only getting one - which happened to be the lucky winner!"
While picking up the cheque she added, "It feels great to win. It's a wonderful bonus."
The winning ticket was purchased at Food Basics on Wonderland Road in London.
