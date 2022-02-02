London, Ont. resident Jeff Francis to be inducted to Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

Pitcher Jeff Francis throws during spring training in Dunedin, Fla., on Feb. 23, 2015. (AP / Lynne Sladky) Pitcher Jeff Francis throws during spring training in Dunedin, Fla., on Feb. 23, 2015. (AP / Lynne Sladky)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver