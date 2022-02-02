London, Ont. resident Jeff Francis to be inducted to Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame
London, Ont. resident and long-time Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher Jeff Francis will be inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.
The Vancouver-born, left-hander, will join 2020 inductees Justin Morneau, John Olerud, Duane Ward and Jacques Doucet in a ceremony at the Hall of Fame grounds in St. Marys, Ont., on June 18. COVID-19 postponed last year's ceremony. Francis will be the only inductee to the Class of 2022.
"I was so excited to get the news from the Hall of Fame of my induction," said Francis in a news release.
"When I see the list of people and players that I will be joining on the walls in St. Marys, I’m honoured and humbled to be considered to be on that level. This is not something that is ever in an athlete’s mind during his or her playing days, but in the time since my last days of playing, I’ve become proud of what I accomplished in baseball. I consider this not just a recognition of my achievements in the game, but of the coaching, mentorship, and support I’ve received from so many other people."
Francis made his MLB debut in 2004. Over an 11-season career, Francis played for the Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds, Oakland A’s, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.
He finished with 72 wins, the second-most by a Canadian left-hander and had a career ERA of 4.97 with 869 strikeouts.
"Jeff Francis is one of the greatest left-handed pitchers to come from Canada," said Jeremy Diamond, the chair of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame’s board of directors in a news release.
"He was the ace of the Colorado Rockies on their National League pennant-winning team in 2007 and is considered one of the best pitchers in Rockies’ history. He has also answered the call to play for his country whenever he has been available and is a wonderful ambassador for baseball in our country," he added.
