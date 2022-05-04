London, Ont. resident facing slew of charges after traffic stop: OPP

What started off as a routine traffic stop in Central Huron resulted in far more than one London resident bargained for.

Just before 10:00 p.m. on April 14, Huron County OPP observed a car without a front licence plate attached to a vehicle in Clinton, Ont. The driver exited onto Albert Street where a traffic stop was then initiated.

As soon as the officer activated his emergency lights and siren, however, the driver sped up and fled from the officer.

Police say the driver drove dangerously, through a traffic signal, over a sidewalk and over a median. After driving over the median, the vehicle broke down and officers were able to locate and arrest the driver.

Upon arrest, a search was completed and officers found suspected methamphetamine, break-in tools, brass knuckles, stolen identification and a pellet gun. Further checks revealed the driver was also failing to comply with numerous conditions of a probation order.

Police have since charged a 35-year-old man from London with:

Flight from a police officer

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Operation while prohibited

Possession of a schedule I substance — methamphetamine

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle

Possession of break and enter instruments

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (six counts)

Fail to comply with probation order (three counts)

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order (five counts)

Three Highway Traffic Act offences

The accused remains in custody with a court appearance scheduled for May 18 in Goderich.