London, Ont. resident a new millionaire

Marie Andree Sanon of London, Ont. won a prize worth $1-million in Lotto 6/49’S Gold Ball Draw on Aug. 23, 2023.

Sanon, a mother who works in finance, said she was going to walk to the store to purchase her ticket on the day of the draw, but when she realized it was raining, she decided to drive instead, “But when I went out to my car, I saw I was blocked in by my neighbour, and remembered my OLG app, so I decided to purchase my ticket online instead,” she told OLG.

The next day, Sanon had an email from OLG, ““I saw the big win message, but after checking the numbers, I couldn’t understand how I won,” she recalled. “I was so confused until I realized I won on the Gold Ball draw. I was shocked!”

She said her win feels like an amazing blessing.

She plans to buy a house and share her winnings with her brother and son, “I will set the rest aside for the future. I want to make this money, and this feeling last! I used to say I’d buy a Porsche if I ever won, but my responsible side has prevailed,” she concluded.