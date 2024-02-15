London, Ont. region to see short blast of winter
A winter weather travel advisory remains in effect for the London region as a short but powerful blast of winter will impact the region on Thursday.
According to Environment Canada, heavy snowfall is expected throughout Thursday morning and afternoon, with total snowfall accumulations of approximately 5 cm expected. The daytime high will reach 1 C.
The majority of snowfall accumulations may fall within two hours due to high snowfall rates, before tapering off to light flurries late in the afternoon or evening. In addition, strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h are expected this evening after the main area of heavy snow has moved through.
As a result, Environment Canada is warning that travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather, with visibility being suddenly reduced at times due to heavy snow.
Included in the weather advisory are London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce and Oxford-Brant.
London’s upcoming forecast
Thursday: Snow at times heavy ending this afternoon then cloudy. Amount 5 cm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h becoming west 40 km/h gusting to 70 km/h this afternoon. High 1 C. Wind chill – 10 this morning.
Thursday night: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 70 km/h. Low – 4 C. Wind chill – 13 overnight.
Friday: Mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h becoming light near noon. High – 2 C. Wind chill near – 10.
Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High – 5 C.
Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Windy. High – 1 C.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 0 C.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 2 C.
Wednesday: Cloudy. High 2 C.
