LONDON
London

    • London, Ont. region to see short blast of winter

    A bird sits on a branch during a snowstorm in Ilderton, Ont. in this viewer submitted image from Jan. 20, 2024. (Kim Goor) A bird sits on a branch during a snowstorm in Ilderton, Ont. in this viewer submitted image from Jan. 20, 2024. (Kim Goor)
    Share

    A winter weather travel advisory remains in effect for the London region as a short but powerful blast of winter will impact the region on Thursday.

    According to Environment Canada, heavy snowfall is expected throughout Thursday morning and afternoon, with total snowfall accumulations of approximately 5 cm expected. The daytime high will reach 1 C.

    The majority of snowfall accumulations may fall within two hours due to high snowfall rates, before tapering off to light flurries late in the afternoon or evening. In addition, strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h are expected this evening after the main area of heavy snow has moved through.

    As a result, Environment Canada is warning that travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather, with visibility being suddenly reduced at times due to heavy snow.

    Included in the weather advisory are London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce and Oxford-Brant.

     

    London’s upcoming forecast

    Thursday: Snow at times heavy ending this afternoon then cloudy. Amount 5 cm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h becoming west 40 km/h gusting to 70 km/h this afternoon. High 1 C. Wind chill – 10 this morning.

    Thursday night: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 70 km/h. Low – 4 C. Wind chill – 13 overnight.

    Friday: Mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h becoming light near noon. High – 2 C. Wind chill near – 10.

    Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High – 5 C.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Windy. High – 1 C.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 0 C.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 2 C.

    Wednesday: Cloudy. High 2 C. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Several Los Angeles firefighters hurt in explosion

    Several Los Angeles City firefighters have been injured in an explosion and at least two are in critical condition, the department said Thursday. The firefighters were responding to a semi-truck with pressurized cylinders on fire when the explosion occurred.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News