London, Ont. region sees short blast of winter on Thursday

A winter weather travel advisory remains was in effect for the London region as a short but powerful blast of winter impacted the region on Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, heavy snowfall throughout Thursday morning and afternoon saw accumulations of approximately 5 cm.

Strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h were expected Thursday evening after the main area of heavy snow moved through.

“We have some slick conditions out there [Thursday] night with the temperature dropping,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “Wind chills from about - 9 to - 15.”

“Localized snow squalls will continue as we head through your Friday,” Atchison continued. “We are expecting some squalls to develop through the mid-morning hours through Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.”

She said those regions could see up to 15 cm of snow accumulate, but the gusty winds will ease off later in the day on Friday.

Winter returns with fast-moving snowstorm

It didn’t last long, but a fast moving snowstorm dumped between 5 and 15 cm of snow across parts of midwestern Ontario Thursday.

Counties like Huron, Bruce, and Grey received a large and quick dump of snow, leading to slower than usual driving conditions across the region.

Significant weather events were declared in places like Kincardine, due to the limited visibility and slippery conditions on area roadways.

Streamers off of Lake Huron are expected to intermittently add another 5-10 cm of snow Friday and Saturday, across most of midwestern Ontario.

London’s upcoming forecast

Thursday night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 70. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 13 overnight.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 10. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 1.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High zero.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High plus 2.