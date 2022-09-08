London, Ont. reacts to passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Local municipalities are lowering their flags to half-mast to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen and Canada’s head of state died Thursday at the age of 96. She will be remembered as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch serving 70 years on the throne.
Residents and leaders in London, Ont. and surrounding areas are offering their condolences following the news.
London Mayor Ed Holder issued a statement expressing his “deep sadness” over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
“Her love for Canada was profound, and our city experienced that affection firsthand on four separate occasions during Her Majesty’s visits to London. For many of us, she has come to represent steadfast service and constancy, particularly during more turbulent and uncertain times,” Holder said. “Elizabeth served as our Queen for a remarkable 70 years, doing so with grace and honour. We will cherish her reign for eternity.”
The mayor said as per tradition, the flag will sit at half-mast until sunset on the day of the Queen’s funeral. There will also be a book of condolences available in the city hall lobby for the public to sign from Friday morning until the funeral date.
Luke Charbonneau, the mayor of Saugeen Shores, a community he says was founded by British citizens, also issued a statement saying to town has always had an affinity for Queen Elizabeth II given the connection.
“While she was the heir to George VI, her public speeches during the Second World War provided comfort and strength to those members of our community who were doing their duty by serving their country. When she ascended to the throne as Queen of Canada, our residents cheered and celebrated their new monarch,” Charbonneau said.
“During her reign, she presided over the governments of 12 different Prime Ministers. Her longevity, her poise and grace, and her affinity for Canada – alongside her late consort, His Majesty Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh – were greatly appreciated by Canadians and will never be forgotten.”
The mayor offered his “deepest condolences” on behalf of the town and said the Canadian flags on all municipal offices will be lowered as well.
