London, Ont. police seize weapons, $68,000 worth of drugs during two search warrants

Drugs seized by London, Ont. police in two raids on Feb. 17, 2022. (LPS) Drugs seized by London, Ont. police in two raids on Feb. 17, 2022. (LPS)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Judge sentences cop who killed Daunte Wright to 2 years

Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, a penalty below state guidelines after the judge found mitigating factors warranted a lesser sentence.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver