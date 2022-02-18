London, Ont. police seize weapons, $68,000 worth of drugs during two search warrants

Two people are facing numerous charges after London police seized over $68,000 worth of drugs during a pair of search warrants.

Raids were executed at residences on Highbury Avenue North and Mornington Avenue early Thursday morning.

Officers discovered cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs along with almost $12,00 in cash, scales, five pellet guns and other weapons.

A 35-year-old London man and a 31-year-old woman have been charged with various drug and weapons offences.