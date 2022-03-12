London Ont. police investigating homicide in the north end of the city

A 52-year-old male from London has been charged with second degree murder.

Emergency crews responded to a 9-1-1 call for a suspicious death on Friday, which has now been deemed a homicide.

Police arrived to find the body of a deceased female in the area of Phillbrook Drive and Billybrook Crescent.

Police say there is no concern for public safety as the vicitim was known to the accused.

The accused appeared in court on Satuday and will remain in custody.