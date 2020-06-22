LONDON, ONT. -- London police have identified the man that was killed in a home invasion early Sunday morning.

Police say Bill Horace, 44, of Toronto was shot to death during the incident on Pochard Lane around 4:40 a.m.

According to police, four suspects arrived at 232 Pochard Ln. in two vehicles.

They entered the house and a physical altercation took place, with Horace being shot by one of the suspects.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects fled the scene before police could arrive.

They are described as:

Male, Black, six feet tall, thin build, wearing a black hospital-style mask, grey sweatpants and a hooded sweatshirt Male, Black, wearing a black hospital-style mask and a hooded sweatshirt with a red stripe down the arm Male, Black, wearing a black hospital-style mask and a hooded sweatshirt Male, Black, very light complexion, short, with a thin build, short braids and grey sweatpants

Police don't believe this was a random incident and there have been reports the victim was tied to the National Patriotic Front in Liberia, a rebel group involved in the First Liberian Civil War from 1989 to 1996.

As of Monday afternoon, London police would not confirm this.

The investigation continues.