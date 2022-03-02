London, Ont. police disarm arson suspect holding scissors

A London, Ont. man has been charged following an alleged arson incident in the south end of the city Monday.

Police were called to a vehicle fire around 10 p.m. in the 1000-block of Wellington Road.

Police say when officers approached the suspect, he ran from the vehicle and pulled out a pair of scissors.

According to police, the suspect refused to drop the scissors and officers had to deploy a conductive energy weapon.

There were no injuries and the fire was put out.

A 34-year-old London man is charged with arson causing damage to property, possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.

The accused appeared in court Tuesday.