LONDON, ONT. -- The London Police Services Board (LPSB) says they are joining the community in condemning the act of anti-Muslim hate that left a family torn apart and the city in mourning.

The LPSB issued a statement Wednesday from Chair Dr. Javeed Sukhera following Sunday’s attack on Hyde Park Road that left four members of the Afzaal family dead and a young boy in hospital.

“The LPSB cannot pretend that what occurred was unthinkable or isolated.”

Sukhera wrote that the board has had two Muslim Chairs over the last years, but with that has come firsthand knowledge of “hate, vitriol and slurs directed at the Board Chairs.”

“The vitriol increases anytime we, as a Board, acknowledge systemic discrimination. It is unacceptable. We cannot deny nor turn away from this truth.”

The statement says that the board has heard from the Muslim community that many live in fear within London.

Even members of the police board say they do not feel safe in the city due to the colour of their skin or their faith.

“We will continue to work together to dismantle white supremacy for the safety of all racialized, Black, Indigenous, and equity seeking communities. The LPSB cannot and will not pretend that this is an isolated incident.”

The LPSB is joining the London Muslim Mosque in calling for a National Action Summitt on Islamophobia at all levels of government.

“Together, we can, must, and will bring justice by committing to listen, act, and do better, until all of us, regardless of our religion or ethnicity, feel safe again,” wrote Sukhera.