London, Ont. police arrest two suspects in mid-day shooting investigation
Two suspects have been arrested following a London, Ont. shooting that sent one man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon.
London police received a call around 12:15 p.m. reporting that a person had been shot in the Vinewood Court and Cleveland Avenue area.
When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police say.
He was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they do not believe the incident was random. Two suspects have been arrested and a firearm was recovered.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.
