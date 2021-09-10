London, Ont. police arrest two suspects in mid-day shooting investigation

Windsor, Ont. -

Two suspects have been arrested following a London, Ont. shooting that sent one man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon.

London police received a call around 12:15 p.m. reporting that a person had been shot in the Vinewood Court and Cleveland Avenue area.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police say.

He was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they do not believe the incident was random. Two suspects have been arrested and a firearm was recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.