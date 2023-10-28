London, Ont. Palestinian community holds vigil

A vigil was held in Victoria Park Friday night to honour the civilians killed in Gaza in recent weeks.

Organizers said there are hundreds of Palestinians in London with loved ones in Gaza right now, unable to escape the fighting.

They said Friday’s vigil was an opportunity to come together to heal collectively, and grieve.

“You don’t have to be Palestinian to feel for people [experiencing] genocide,” said Palestinian Association of London President Nehal Altarhuni. “As long as you’re human, and you care for humanity, this is a cause that you should be fighting for. You should be asking the government for a ceasefire because it is not right, in this day and age, to see people get massacred.”