LONDON, ONT. -- London, Ont. native and Olympic gold medalist Alex Kopacz is currently battling with COVID-19 at University Hospital.

The bobsledder who won gold at the 2018 games in PyeongChang in the two-man event now needs oxygen to help him breathe.

The 31-year-old athlete has been dealing with the virus for about a week but has been hospitalized since Wednesday.

This is a developing story. More to come