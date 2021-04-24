Advertisement
London, Ont. Olympic gold medallist Alex Kopacz battling COVID-19 in hospital
Published Saturday, April 24, 2021 11:58AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, April 24, 2021 12:03PM EDT
London, Ont. native and Olympic gold medal winner in bobsleigh Alex Kopacz. (@Kopacz77/Twitter)
LONDON, ONT. -- London, Ont. native and Olympic gold medalist Alex Kopacz is currently battling with COVID-19 at University Hospital.
The bobsledder who won gold at the 2018 games in PyeongChang in the two-man event now needs oxygen to help him breathe.
The 31-year-old athlete has been dealing with the virus for about a week but has been hospitalized since Wednesday.
This is a developing story. More to come
