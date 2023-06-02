London, Ont. offering free rec swim passes & transportation amid Thames Pool closure

The City of London, Ont. has announced that outdoor pools are set to open on July 1.

Starting Canada Day, all public pools and wading pools will open, except for the Thames Pool, which will remain closed for the season due to ongoing infrastructure issues.

“I do think it's important that we recognize that we know this has an impact and it’s certainly not ideal for any of us,” said Jon-Paul McGoigle, director of Recreation and Sport.

For those impacted by this closure, the city is offering free recreation swim passes, providing people with unlimited access to recreation swims at outdoor and indoor pools across London.

Londoners who receive a free swim pass due to the closure will be contacted by the city.

Beginning July 3, free bus rides will run from Tecumseh Public School and Municipal Lot 12 to the South London Community Pool for free lessons.

“Transportation can be a barrier for families to get to activities so we are always thinking about proximity and working with partners,” said McGoigle. “We are hoping that’s helpful for families.”

While the Thames Pool will be closed for another season, the Glen Cairn pool is expected to reopen for this summer after being closed due to repairs last year.

After receiving lots of feedback from locals on the closure of the Thames Pool, McGoigle told CTV News that they are scheduled to bring a report to the city and council at the end of July.

The report will have updated information regarding temporary repairs and costs.

More information can be found on the city’s website.