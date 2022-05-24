London, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder to retire

London, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder will be retiring from politics at the end of the current term of council.

According to a release from the Mayor's Office, Holder will not put his name on the ballot as part of October’s municipal election.

“The opportunity to serve as mayor has truly been the honour of a life-time... As I prepare to enjoy life beyond politics, I take great pride in this council’s accomplishments,” said Holder. “Together, we have made historic investments in support of our most vulnerable, along with transformative changes to London’s transit system.”

Holder became London’s 64th mayor on Dec. 1, 2018. Prior to that, he had served as Member of Parliament for London West from 2008 to 2015 and was also the Federal Minister of Science and Technology.

“My decision not to seek a second term as mayor comes after much reflection and discussions with family,” said Holder. “I’ve simply reached a point in my life where I’d like to devote more time to other pursuits and at a more relaxed pace... In the meantime, there’s still much important work to accomplish between now and the election. I remain fully committed to my responsibilities, and duties.”

Holder’s last day in office will be Nov. 14, 2022.