London, Ont. man pleads guilty to manslaughter

Jessie McConnell of London, Ont. is seen in this undated photo. (Source: Jessie McConnell / Facebook) Jessie McConnell of London, Ont. is seen in this undated photo. (Source: Jessie McConnell / Facebook)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver