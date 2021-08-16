LONDON, ONT. -- The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after a suspect was injured Sunday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m., police say a citizen contacted them about an unknown man trying to get into their home in the Dufferin Avenue and Adelaide Street North area.

The suspect was located but was injured during the arrest and taken to hospital.

A 43-year-old London man has been charged with trespassing at night and resisting arrest.

The SIU is an arms-length civilian agency that investigates allegations of serious injury, death, or sexual assault involving Ontario police forces.