London, Ont. man injured by a bullet in Vauxhall Park

Exeter, Ont. -

A London, Ont. man is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a bullet in Vauxhall Park.

According to police, the man was walking on Prince Street in east London around 2 p.m. when he reported he was struck by what he believed was a BB fired from an air rifle.

Police say the man returned to his nearby home, contacted police and was taken to hospital by ambulance where it was learned the injury was a bullet wound.

The investigation is in its early stages and police are asking anyone with information to contact them or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.