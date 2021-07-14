LONDON, ONT. -- A 24-year-old London, Ont. man is facing numerous child pornography charges following a raid last week.

After an investigation into an online interaction between two people involving suspected child pornography, police executed a search warrant on an Avondale Road home and seized several electronic devices.

A suspect was arrested and charged with the following:

  •  Three counts of unlawfully possess child pornography
  •  Two counts of make available child pornography
  •  Luring a person under 18 years by means of telecommunication
  •  Distribute child pornography
  •  Publish intimate image without consent