Advertisement
London, Ont. man facing several child pornography related charges after online chat
Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021 9:32AM EDT
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- A 24-year-old London, Ont. man is facing numerous child pornography charges following a raid last week.
After an investigation into an online interaction between two people involving suspected child pornography, police executed a search warrant on an Avondale Road home and seized several electronic devices.
A suspect was arrested and charged with the following:
- Three counts of unlawfully possess child pornography
- Two counts of make available child pornography
- Luring a person under 18 years by means of telecommunication
- Distribute child pornography
- Publish intimate image without consent