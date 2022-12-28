London, Ont. man facing multiple charges following traffic stop

A 25-year-old man from London is facing more than a half-dozen charges after a traffic stop late last week revealed he allegedly stole a vehicle and was driving intoxicated, Middlesex County OPP said.

According to a press release from Middlesex County OPP, on Dec. 22 at 2:41 p.m., an alert member of the Oneida on the Thames First Nation Police Service was on general patrol when they observed a stationary suspicious vehicle on Oneida Road, Oneida Nation of the Thames.

The vehicle did not have licence plates, and it had previously been observed driving erratically through the area.

Police said a traffic stop was then initiated, in which the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody “utilizing a high-risk takedown.”

The vehicle had previously been reported as missing out of Southwest Middlesex.

As a result of the investigation, a 25-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Operation while impaired - alcohol

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000 - in Canada (two counts)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm

Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court

The accused was held for bail.

Middlesex County OPP remind the public that if they see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver, OPP or local police should be contacted immediately.

OPP can be reached anytime at 1-888-310-1122.