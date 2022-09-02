London, Ont. man facing drug, impaired driving charges after citizen alerts police

A man from London is facing several charges Friday after police caught him allegedly in possession of fentanyl and driving while impaired due to a tip from a concerned citizen.

According to a press release from the London Police Service, on Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m., a citizen observed a vehicle enter a parking lot in the area of Wharncliffe Road and Tecumseh Avenue.

When the driver exited the vehicle, the citizen contacted police to advise them that the driver might be impaired.

Police attended the scene and the investigation revealed that the man operating the vehicle was a disqualified driver.

Police say that a subsequent search also yielded two grams of suspected fentanyl.

As a result of the investigation, a 46-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences:

Impaired operation of a conveyance

Possession of a schedule I substance

Two (2) counts of fail to comply with release order

Operation while prohibited

The accused is scheduled to appear in a London court on Friday in relation to the charges.