LONDON, ONT. -- London police have laid child pornography charges against a 44-year-old local man.

Members of the London Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Wilkins Street on July 17.

It followed a tip from an ongoing investigation by the UK National Crime Agency about a mobile phone chat app being used to share suspected child pornography with another user from July 5 to 13.

Police say their investigation also found other offences involving a young female.

As a result of the search, the accused faces the following charges:

two counts of unlawfully possess child pornography

two counts of import/sell/distribute child pornography

sexual interference with person under 16 years of age

print/publish/possess to publish child pornography

sexual assault

His name is not being released as it could potentially identify the victim.

The accused is expected to appear in London court on August 25.