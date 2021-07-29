Advertisement
London, Ont. man facing child porn charges
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- London police have laid child pornography charges against a 44-year-old local man.
Members of the London Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Wilkins Street on July 17.
It followed a tip from an ongoing investigation by the UK National Crime Agency about a mobile phone chat app being used to share suspected child pornography with another user from July 5 to 13.
Police say their investigation also found other offences involving a young female.
As a result of the search, the accused faces the following charges:
- two counts of unlawfully possess child pornography
- two counts of import/sell/distribute child pornography
- sexual interference with person under 16 years of age
- print/publish/possess to publish child pornography
- sexual assault
His name is not being released as it could potentially identify the victim.
The accused is expected to appear in London court on August 25.