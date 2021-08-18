London, Ont. man charged following string of downtown fires

London, Ont. -

Police have charged a London, Ont. man with three counts of arson causing damage to property following a trio of small fires.

Late Monday night, emergency crews were called to a fire in an alley in the Richmond and Dundas Street area.

About ten minutes later, they responded to a second fire outside of an apartment building on Kent Street. Police say damage from both fires is estimated at $150.

Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, officials were called to a fire near a building at Richmond and Piccadilly streets. Damage is estimated at $1000.

Police arrested a suspect and he is expected to appear in court Wednesday.