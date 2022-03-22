London, Ont. man charged following child pornography investigation

A person uses their computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A person uses their computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Liberals, NDP agree to confidence deal seeing Trudeau government maintain power until 2025

The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Wallets, IDs but no survivors found in China Eastern crash

No survivors have been found as rescuers on Tuesday searched the scattered wreckage of a China Eastern plane carrying 132 people that crashed on a wooded mountainside in China's worst air disaster in more than a decade, according to state media.

'Horrific death': 96-year-old Holocaust survivor killed in Ukraine

Boris Romanchenko survived the Nazi Buchenwald concentration camp during the Second World War. He survived the Dora-Mittelbau concentration camp in the same war. And the Bergen-Belsen camp. Last week, the 96-year-old Holocaust survivor was killed when shelling hit his ordinary flat in the war-ravaged Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver