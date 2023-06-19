London, Ont. man charged after threatening officers with wrench

A London man is facing charges after he allegedly smashed the hood of a car with a large wrench and then proceeded to threaten police officers in Old East Village over the weekend.

According to the London Police Service, on Sunday at approximately 4:15 a.m. police responded to a 9-1-1 call in relation to a possible disturbance in the area of English Street and Queens Avenue.

When police arrived, a man was observed exiting a residence carrying what appeared to be a large metal wrench. Police said the suspect smashed the hood of a car, and then made threats towards officers and civilians.

Police said the suspect refused to drop the weapon, and he continued to make threats towards the officers in an “assaultive manner.” When officers advised the suspect that he was under arrest, he resisted, and officers deployed a conducted energy weapon.

The suspect was then taken into custody.

Police said there were no reported injuries and a weapon was also seized.

As a result of investigation, a 38-year-old man of London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Assault a peace officer while threatening to use a weapon

Possession of a weapon

Resist arrest

The accused was released from custody and is expected to appear in court on July 21 in relation to the charges.