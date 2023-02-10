London, Ont. man charged after suspicious fire

London police have charged a 36-year-old man related to a suspicious fire involving several U-Haul trucks.

Emergency crews responded to a working fire at the starage yard in the 700 block of York Street around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Citizens reported that multiple vehicles were on fire in the parking lot.

“At first I thought it was fireworks because people are constantly lighting them off their balconies,” said neighbour Brandon Palmer. “Then my daughter yelled, ‘Dad, the trucks are on fire.’ I looked out and it looked like there were 10 on fire and exploding.”

LFP Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland said it was six trucks that were involved.

“They were fully involved in fire and crews arrived and did an offensive attack to mitigate the fire and stop any further damage,” said Loveland, who explained the trucks' proximity to each other made it difficult.

The damage is estimated at about $500,000. There were no reported injuries.

The London, Ont. man has been has been charged with one count of arson causing damage to property.

He is scheduled to re-appear in London court via video today in relation to the charge.

With files fron CTV London's Brent Lale.