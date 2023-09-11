London, Ont. man charged after 'serious' collision injures three people
A London man has been charged after he allegedly swerved in and out of traffic before striking a retaining wall in the northwest end of the city over the weekend.
According to the London Police Service, at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the area of Sarnia Road and Leyton Crescent for a report of a single-vehicle collision.
Police said the vehicle struck a steel reinforced concrete retaining wall, where it came to rest 25 metres away.
A witness informed police that prior to the collision, the vehicle was observed travelling at a high rate of speed and swerving in between lanes of traffic.
Emergency crews discovered three people inside the vehicle, and the driver had to be extricated by members of the London Fire Department.
The driver and front seat passenger were transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The back seat passenger sustained minor injuries.
Police said the crash caused significant damage to the vehicle and retaining wall, estimated at $25,000.
As a result of the investigation, a 19-year-old man from London has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.
The accused is expected to appear in a London court on Oct. 3, 2023 in relation to the charges.
