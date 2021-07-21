LONDON, ONT. -- London police have charged a 21-year-old man following an alleged chase last week.

Police say around 2 a.m. on July 16, an officer witnessed a westbound vehicle on Commissioners Road West near Topping Lane doing 116 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone.

The driver refused to pull over when the officer tried to stop him, according to police.

The vehicle pulled into a parking lot in the 400-block of Commissioners Road West and the driver fled on foot.

Police located the suspect hiding between two parked cars.

The accused is charged with resisting a peace officer, fail to stop for police and racing a motor vehicle.

He will appear in court on Oct. 7.