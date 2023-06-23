London, Ont. man charged after allegedly damaging passing vehicles

A 37-year-old London, Ont. man has been charged after police allege he damaged a pair of vehicles in the Adelaide Street and Hamilton Road area Wednesday night.

According to police, the suspect threw a bicycle at a passing car on Little Simcoe Street around 9:40 p.m.

Shortly after, police say a second person drove past the suspect on the same street and the accused struck the driver-side window with a knife, shattering it. The driver suffered minor injuries from the glass.

The suspect was tracked down and officers seized a knife.

The accused faces two counts of mischief under $5000 and will appear in court next week.