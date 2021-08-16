LONDON, ONT. -- A 40-year-old London, Ont. man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly assaulted a police officer and a citizen.

Police say shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday, they were called about an incident where a man with a knife lunged at a vehicle near the intersection of Oxford Street and Wellington Street.

Several officers attended the scene and the suspect refused to comply, throwing an object at them. Police eventually arrested the man and located a knife.

During booking police say the suspect assaulted an officer.

He has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, assault a peace officer, assault with a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.