London, Ont. man charged after alleged stabbing incident

A London man has been charged following an alleged stabbing incident in south London Tuesday.

Police say two men were inside an apartment building on Baseline Road West around 10:40 a.m. when one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

A 50-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the two men were known to each other.

A 61-year-old London man has been charged with assault with a weapon. He will appear in court Wednesday.