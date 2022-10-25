London, Ont. man arrested for sexually-based offences following joint investigation
A 31-year-old man from London is facing a slew of criminal charges including child pornography, sexual assault and voyeurism following a joint investigation between law enforcement in London and Alberta.
According to a press release from the London Police Service (LPS), members of the LPS Internet Child Exploation Unit (ICE), with assistance from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) engaged in a months-long criminal investigation.
On Aug. 18, a man began an online conversation with a female who identified herself as a 13-year-old girl. Police say the man engaged in graphic sexual conversation, which continued for more than a month.
London police were later contacted by ALERT regarding the online conversations.
On Sept. 23, members of the LPS ICE Unit and the Digital Forensic Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Adelaide Street North and arrested a male suspect.
Police say computer devices were seized.
Between Sept. 23 and Oct. 25, a 31-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:
- Two (2) counts of make child pornography
- Make available child pornography
- Two (2) counts of unlawfully possess child pornography
- Two (2) counts of telecommunication with person under or believed to be under 16 years for specific criminal offences
- Sexual assault
- Secretly observe/record person for sexual purpose
- Print/publish etc. voyeuristic recording
- Transmit child pornography
- Publish intimate image without consent
- Two (2) counts of commit an indecent act in a public place
- Commit an indecent act with intent to insult or offend another
- Mischief/obstruct property not exceed $5,000
- Three (3) counts of publish/possess obscene matter for distribution
“The collaboration between the two police services highlights the value of inter-agency communication in combating the sexual exploitation of our children online,” said Det. Jeremy Dann of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit in the press release.
The accused remains in custody and is expected to appear in London court on Tuesday in relation to the charges.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario announces sweeping housing changes that allow three units on one property
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canadian Kimberly Polman freed from ISIS detention camp in Syria
Two Canadian women and at least one child have been freed from an ISIS detention camp in Syria, CTV News has confirmed.
Parliament Hill language interpreter sent to hospital, union blames lax headset rules
A parliamentary interpreter was sent to the hospital during a Senate committee meeting last week.
Service Canada doubled its efforts in summer to reduce passport wait times; did it work?
After many Canadians were frustrated with long passport wait times earlier this year, Service Canada doubled its efforts by hiring more staff to expedite processing times. A CTVNews.ca analysis shows it led to an 87% increase in passports issued in October, compared to May, when the backlog was at its worst.
WATCH LIVE | Ontario announces sweeping housing changes that allow three units on one property
The Ontario government announced sweeping housing changes on Tuesday that will override municipal zoning laws in some situations and allow for the construction of up to three units on each residential lot.
'Sit there and wait': Campbell River filmmaker captures black bear hunting salmon
A filmmaker who was attempting to record salmon spawning on Vancouver Island instead captured incredible video of black bears trying to eat the fish.
$40B child-welfare agreement doesn't satisfy all orders, tribunal says
The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal says a $40 billion settlement agreement the federal government struck over child-welfare on First Nations hasn't met all of its orders and is urging the parties to negotiate further.
Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant
Ukraine's nuclear energy operator on Tuesday offered what it suggested were clues about what might be behind Russia's claims that Kyiv's forces are preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device -- a so-called dirty bomb.
New details reveal how the alleged 'crypto king' scheme left investors out millions
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was living a lavish life – driving a lime green Lamborghini and boating on a multi-levelled yacht – before an investor alleged the 23-year-old had scammed him out of millions.
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police inspector worried 'Freedom Convoy' could turn into Jan. 6 attack
An inspector with the Ottawa Police Service says he was worried the 'Freedom Convoy' could turn into a Jan. 6-style attack on Parliament Hill.
Kitchener
-
New mayor elected in Waterloo, upset in Cambridge: Waterloo region election results
Municipal election results are now in for Waterloo region cities and townships, as well as Guelph, Stratford and Brantford.
-
The Boathouse redevelopment inches closer
The proposed redevelopment of the Boathouse in the heart of Victoria Park is one step closer to fruition after a heritage application submission.
-
‘Woonerf’ to open in Waterloo Friday
A living street, also known as a "woonerf," is set to open in the City of Waterloo on Friday.
Windsor
-
Motorcyclist and passenger suffer life-threatening injuries after crash on Riverside Drive
Windsor police say two people were sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash on Riverside Drive.
-
Pedestrian dies after getting struck by vehicle in Ridgetown
A 66-year-old Morpeth woman has succumbed to her injuries after getting struck by a vehicle in Ridgetown.
-
Four Leamington residents facing charges following robberies
Four people have been arrested in relation to robberies at businesses in Leamington and Kingsville police believe are connected.
Barrie
-
Here are the new mayors elected in municipalities across the region
Alex Nuttall was elected as mayor of Barrie, and long-time Oro-Medonte Mayor Harry Hughes was unseated as the votes came in Monday night, with several other new mayors elected across the region.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario announces sweeping housing changes that allow three units on one property
The Ontario government announced sweeping housing changes on Tuesday that will override municipal zoning laws in some situations and allow for the construction of up to three units on each residential lot.
-
Parry Sound Muskoka receives financial boost for local businesses
The federal government is supporting local businesses in the Parry Sound and Muskoka regions to help create jobs and support growth.
Northern Ontario
-
New mayors usher in new era across northeastern Ontario
The four largest cities in northeastern Ontario have new people at the helm following Monday's municipal election.
-
Hwy. 69 collision ends in fireball, driver charged with impaired
One person has been charged after a fiery crash Tuesday on Highway 69 in Burwash Township near Estaire.
-
Sudbury’s city council, nine return along with four new faces
The unofficial results of the Greater Sudbury municipal election will see many familiar faces with some new comers at the council table.
Ottawa
-
Five challenges facing new Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe
Here are a few things that Ottawa's new mayor will have to tackle when he takes over at city hall.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police inspector worried 'Freedom Convoy' could turn into Jan. 6 attack
An inspector with the Ottawa Police Service says he was worried the 'Freedom Convoy' could turn into a Jan. 6-style attack on Parliament Hill.
-
Meet the new Ottawa city council with a dozen new faces
Thirteen incumbents and 11 new councillors will join mayor-elect Mark Sutcliffe at the Ottawa council table for the new four-year term.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario announces sweeping housing changes that allow three units on one property
The Ontario government announced sweeping housing changes on Tuesday that will override municipal zoning laws in some situations and allow for the construction of up to three units on each residential lot.
-
New details reveal how the alleged 'crypto king' scheme left investors out millions
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was living a lavish life – driving a lime green Lamborghini and boating on a multi-levelled yacht – before an investor alleged the 23-year-old had scammed him out of millions.
-
'It is exciting': Ausma Malik to become first hijab-wearing Muslim woman to sit on Toronto city council
There will be nine new faces on Toronto’s city council this year, including the first hijab-wearing Muslim councillor elected to office, Ausma Malik.
Montreal
-
Family of woman found dead on ER floor asks Quebec coroner to reopen investigation
The family of an 86-year-old woman who was found dead on the floor of a Montreal-area emergency room last year is calling for a new investigation into the circumstances of her death following the release of a coroner's report.
-
Man fatally shot in Laval had links to organized crime, drug trafficking: reports
An investigation is underway Tuesday after a 66-year-old man was found shot and killed in a commercial parking lot. Multiple reports say he was Vincenzo Armeni, who was known to police. His identity is yet to be officially confirmed by law enforcement, but a spokesperson for provincial police (SQ) said they've taken over the investigation because it's related to organized crime.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | October heat could break temperature records in Montreal this week
The stretch of unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue across southwestern Quebec on Wednesday, and Montreal could set a temperature record on the final day of this October heat.
Atlantic
-
Audit after N.S. mass shooting reveals flaws in RCMP decommissioning of vehicles
An internal audit of how the RCMP decommissions its vehicles has uncovered a series of shortcomings. The report was written in response to two cases in Nova Scotia of people using former RCMP vehicles to impersonate police officers, including the April 2020 mass shooting that killed 22 people.
-
A month after Fiona, people of Burnt Islands, N.L., say town will never be the same
Jamie King says it's difficult to talk about what he's going through, a month after post-tropical storm Fiona tore the back off his home in the southwestern Newfoundland town of Burnt Islands.
-
School workers on Nova Scotia’s South Shore join strike for higher wages
About 130 public school staff from the South Shore Regional Centre for Education hit the picket line Tuesday morning, joining a strike by some school employees in Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba doctor warns of overwhelmed hospitals, calls for government help
A Manitoba doctor says hospitals are full, health-care workers are quitting and the system is overwhelmed.
-
Man found dead under truck; Winnipeg police investigating
The homicide unit is taking over an investigation after a man's body was found underneath a truck Monday morning in the city's northeast.
-
$40B child-welfare agreement doesn't satisfy all orders, tribunal says
The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal says a $40 billion settlement agreement the federal government struck over child-welfare on First Nations hasn't met all of its orders and is urging the parties to negotiate further.
Calgary
-
Premier Smith calls on Calgary council, Flames to work toward new arena
Premier Danielle Smith says Calgary needs a new 'world class event centre arena' and the time to commence with the project is 'now.'
-
Skyview Ranch drug bust yields semi-automatic rifle, cocaine and $10K
Two Calgary men face drug trafficking charges following a search of a Skyview Ranch home and three cars.
-
Calgary's former James Short Park, Parkade will get new name Nov. 1
Until then it’s a park without a name.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton wraps construction season with majority of projects on schedule and budget, but not Valley Line Southeast
Aside from the blemish on construction schedules that is Valley Line Southeast, city administration says it is overall satisfied with how much work was done to either renew or progress Edmonton's infrastructure this season.
-
Woman injured by police dog, EPS investigating
A woman suffered minor injuries after an incident involving an Edmonton Police Service dog.
-
'One tough hockey player': McDavid OK after scary crash into the goalpost
A quiet fell over the crowd at Rogers Place Monday. The Edmonton Oilers captain was down on the ice, his face buried in his gloved hands.
Vancouver
-
'Far beyond a single shooting': Investigators link brothers' homicides to other Lower Mainland incidents
The 2021 homicides of two brothers have been linked to other shootings in the Lower Mainland, investigators announced Tuesday.
-
'Scariest and least-wanted': Crime Stoppers releases list of top 5 dangerous criminals ahead of Halloween
With Halloween now less than a week away, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers is releasing its list of the region’s “least-wanted” trick-or-treaters.
-
Temporary deal reached with B.C. paramedics to boost staffing
B.C. has reached a temporary deal with paramedics to address staffing shortages and ease wait times, especially in rural and remote communities.