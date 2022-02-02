London, Ont. looks to 'disrupt' Islamophobia and honour family lost

Plans are in the works for the City of London to fight Islamophobia and to permanently honour a Muslim family, who were the target of an alleged terror attack last year.

“The recommendations are definitely pointed towards those who are in positions of power to make our system, our community feel safer,” said Rumina Morris, London’s director of anti-racism and oppression.

City staff have published a report called A London for Everyone – An Action Plan to Disrupt Islamophobia.

It includes a series of recommendations to fight Islamophobia both at the ground level and at the system level.

“If we make so that it is understood in our community and in our system, so that it is not tolerated, then it makes it easier to take action when these things happen on the ground,” said Morris.

“The school board and the institutions, the educational piece is another way of coming at it to start to shape minds differently from now so that we don’t end up in this situation in 20 years from now.”

Rumina Morris, London’s director of anti-racism and oppression on Feb. 2, 2022. (Zoom)

It was June 6, 2021, when a Muslim family was out for an evening walk in the city’s Hyde Park neighbourhood. They were struck by a vehicle in what London police said was a deliberate attack.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their daughter Yumnah Afzaal, 15, and Salman Afzaal's mother, Talat Afzaal, 74, were killed. The couple's son Fayez, nine, was treated and released from hospital.

Among the key recommendations in the report is coming up with a plan to honour the family, now commonly known as Our London Family, on June 6 every year. There are also ongoing talks of installing a permanent memorial at Hyde Park and South Carriage roads.

The report recommends $150,000 from the city’s operating budget be used for the memorial. Among the ideas are painting the crosswalk, a community garden or a memorial plaza.

London Muslim faith leader Imam Abd Alfatah Twakkal tells CTV News London conversations about the project have been ongoing with extended family members.

"When it comes to the memorial on Hyde Park and South Carriage this is almost a given. This is something that is needed, not only for the sake of Our London Family, but rather for the sake of the community because this was an event that impacted everyone."

Meantime, Morris said there are also recommendations around reviewing London’s harassment-related bylaws to distinguish hate incidents from hate crimes. She said there are ongoing conversations with London police on the issue.

“You’ll also see recommendations about looking to create an online reporting tool for these types of incidents that, okay they don’t meet the threshold of a crime,” she said. “There’s a lot of advocacy that needs to happen and hopefully we’ll at different levels address that. But in the absence of it being a crime, and it’s an incident, how can we even as a city create another way for people to be able to report.”