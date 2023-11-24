LONDON
London

    • London, Ont. lights up for the holidays

    The 65th annual Lighting of the Lights was held in London’s Victoria Park Friday, officially kicking off the holiday season.

    The event was hosted by CTV’s own Nick Paparella.

    Over a thousand Londoners attended the event, which saw 75,000 lights light up the night.

