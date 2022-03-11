London, Ont. institutions mark second National Day of Observance for COVID-19

Flags across London city were flying at half mast Friday to mark the second anniversary of the day the COVID-19 pandemic was officially declared.

The flags were lowered at hospitals, city hall, fire stations and other municipal buildings.

Friday was recognized as the National Day of Observance for COVID-19 and is to honour those lost since the pandemic began two years ago.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the new day in a statement last year, saying it will also signify a reflection on the “significant impacts” all have felt due to COVID-19, from isolation and unemployment to losing time with friends and family.