London, Ont. home invasion involving firearms results in multiple charges

No injuries are reported after a home invasion involving firearms in London, Ont.

London police officers responded to the call in the area of Oxford Street East and Quebec Street around 5 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, three people were in their home when two suspects entered armed with firearms. The suspects stole a quantity of money before fleeing in a vehicle.

Around 5:30 p.m. police found a vehicle in the area of Mornington Avenue and Quebec Street and arrested the three occupants, recovered two firearms, a quantity of drugs and money.

Two men and a youth who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice act, all of London, are charged with multiple offences.