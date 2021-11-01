London, Ont. health care company selects controversial board member

London, Ont. -

A new start-up health care support platform has just announced its advisory board, and there’s controversy over one of its members.

London-based Caring Support has named the former president and CEO of the London Health Scienes Centre, Dr. Pauls Woods, as one of four members on its board.

Caring Supports President and CEO Joseph Jongsma said, "He can really add to our exposure…through that avenue there. So I brought this up to him, wanted his feedback and he straight up said I absolutely love and am totally intrigued in what you guys are doing."

Woods was fired from his role at the hospital in January after facing backlash for travelling to the U.S. several times during the pandemic, despite public health authorities advising against all non-essential travel at the time.

Woods’ role, along with the three other members, will be to help strategically plan and expand the new company’s operations in the health care industry across North America.

The new platform aims to transform the way employers search for health care candidates -- simplifying the hiring process.

So far over 4,000 caregivers, more than 60 health care organizations and two post-secondary schools have signed up to use the platform.