London, Ont. football star getting ‘Heisman Trophy’ attention south of the border

Sydney Brown can’t go anywhere in Champaign Ill., without hearing support for his twin brother Chase.

“It's fun to be walking down the street and people will be screaming ‘Heisman,’” says Sydney Brown, a defensive safety for the University of Illinois Fighting Illini.

Chase leads the country after seven games with 1,059 rushing yards. Saturday, he had 41 carries and a receiving touchdown in a win over Minnesota.

“Forty-one carries is a lot but… I'm willing to do whatever it takes to win games,” Chase told reporters after the game.

The London, Ont. twins are helping the Fighting Illini to a 6-1 record and first place in the Big Ten West.

“When they were nine years old, they were special, but you didn't know how special they were,” says David Martin, who coached the twins from grade three to 10 in London before they moved to Florida.

“It's surreal to see where they came from in London, Ont. to be at the top of every media outlet in the United States right now.”

There is no doubt both twins will receive NFL attention, and both are also likely top five CFL picks.

Jeremy Werner who covers the Illini for 247 Sports tells CTV News the two are “fantastic young men.”

“I think Chase will get drafted later, but probably needs to run under a 4.5 (40 yard dash),” says Werner.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see ‘Syd’ get an NFL camp invite, but he’d be a star in the CFL.”

Werner adds he could see Bill Belichick picking a player like Chase on the recommendation of his friend Brett Bielema (Illini head coach).

The Doak Walker Award (NCAA top running back) is more likely for Chase, but Bielema who has had many NFL running backs is lobbying for the Heisman trophy.

“If there's a better player in college football that has had an effect on his program, I'd like to know who it is,” says Bielema.

“I get it, there's a lot of preseason rankings that players and teams that had a lot of hype before the season but I reached out on my phone and the contacts I have about how special this young man is.”

Despite his success, he remains humble, and grounded. Asked if he believes he’s the top running back in the country after going for more than 230 total yards against one of the best defences in the country, he deflected the attention.

“I think we made the argument might have the best offensive line in the country,” says Chase.

“Those guys worked their tails off, so you know we're going to continue to push and statistically you know, we're not focused on that we're focused on winning.”

Both young men have earned all their accolades with hard work, a strict workout schedule and diet.

Bielema joked about how dedicated they are when he recalled a trip to media day in Indianapolis.

“I remember sitting down to dinner in the hotel Italian restaurant and Syd looked to Chase and asked if they should get a Coke,” says Bielema.

“I said ‘live on the edge man, I got an iced tea.’ To have a Coke was a big deal right because the guys have egg whites and chicken sausage for breakfast. That’s how dedicated they are and how they take care of their body.”

Chase calls it a “childhood dream come true” to hear the Heisman talk, and Sydney is not only proud, but says its drawing more attention to the Illini.

“I know it pushes the guys around us to keep going,” says Sydney, who had an interception late in the game Saturday.

“It's cool to rally around somebody that works as hard as he (Chase) does and finally getting the success with it.”

