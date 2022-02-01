London, Ont. firefighters rescue 3 people from early morning house fire

Three people had to be rescued following an early morning house fire in northeast London Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Hillcrest Avenue in the Highbury and Huron area around 3 a.m.

Once on scene, firefighters encountered flames coming out of all sides of the home.

More than 12 people were safely evacuated from the house and three people had to be treated at the scene and taken to hospital by paramedics. The extent of their injuries is not known.

It's not clear how it started and damage is estimated at $750,000.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.