London, Ont. fire crews evacuate homes due to gas leak in city’s east end

Emergency crews attended the scene of a natural gas leak in the 1200-block of Oxford Street East, west of Highbury Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

The London Fire Department said Enbridge Gas is on scene, and gas is venting “naturally into the atmosphere”.

Fire crews began evacuating buildings and homes adjacent to the property as a precaution around 3:15 p.m.

Crews remain in the area. The westbound lanes of Oxford Street between Highbury Avenue and Mornington Avenue are closed.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.