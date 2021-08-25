London, Ont. earns top credit rating from Moody's yet again
For the 45th consecutive year, the City of London has maintained its Aaa credit rating from Moody’s Investors Service.
It's the highest rating possible the company gives to municipalities and countries.
“I was very pleased to receive this news, especially given the multitude of financial challenges municipalities faced as a result of COVID-19. The City of London has a long, proud history of financial stability and prudent fiscal management, and we’re committed to continuing that tradition – even under exceptionally difficult circumstances,” says Mayor Ed Holder in a news release.
“This rating serves as an ongoing testament to London’s standalone credit strength, and should also give Londoners a high level of confidence that tax-dollars are being handled in an extremely responsible manner.”
Moody’s cited City Hall's fiscal plan and strong governance and management practices including its multi-year budget as factors in the Aaa rating.
“The City’s ability to maintain the Aaa credit rating through the turbulence resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a reflection of the City’s sound financial policies and prudent financial planning”, says Anna Lisa Barbon, Deputy City Manager, Finance Supports and City Treasurer.
