London, Ont. driver could face up to $10,000 fine

An 18-year-old could face up to a $10,000 fine and will be without a vehicle and drivers licence for the next little while.

According to London police, a vehicle was seen travelling 103 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

The driver’s vehicle was impounded for 14 days and his license was suspended for 30 days.

Consequences for this type of stop could result in up to $10,000 in fines and or jail time.