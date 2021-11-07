London Ont. Cyclists ride with a purpose

London, Ont. -

Dozens of cyclists turned out to ride their bikes across Blackfriars Bridge, Sunday afternoon, in support of keeping the bridge closed to vehicular traffic and open to active transportation.

"The historical and iconic nature of Blackfriars Bridge is something that should be returned to people to enjoy as opposed to using it as a throughway for cars," said ride organizer, Devan Vandenboomen.

The 146-year-old bridge underwent extensive renovations before being reopened to eastbound vehicles in December 2018.

But by April 2020, the civic administration blocked the bridge to motor vehicles in order to create a safer travel experience for those cycling, running, scootering and more.

Vandenboomen says there needs to be a continued push to help protect those who utilize active transportation.

"Safety is a big piece. The more protected routes people choosing active transportation have, the likelier they are to use active transportation," said Vandenboomen.

A petition has recently circulated online calling on local leaders to keep the bridge closed to vehicles and on Nov. 2, it was presented to the Civic Works Committee with over 600 signatures.

The committee voted 4-2 to recommend extending the closure of Blackfriars Bridge to motor vehicles.

City Council will make a final decision on Nov. 16.

Today, cyclists celebrated the small victory with a ride alongside the North Thames River, but Vandenboomen is hoping the initiative leads to greater action.