

CTV London





For the third time in less than a month, a lottery ticket worth at least a million dollars has been purchased in London.

Some lucky person won a million dollars Friday night with a ticket in the Maxmillions draw that was purchased in the Forest City.

That person will join Dianne and Clinton Eeley who won $9.6 million from a Lotto 6-49 ticket purchased locally. The Eeleys are from Granton, which is northeast of London.

They purchased their ticket for the Nov. 3rd draw at the Petro Canada on Dundas Street.

As well, Steven Hillier won a million dollars in a Maxmillions draw.

The London man won a million-dollar prize in the Oct. 19 draw, the same week he won a city council seat in Ward 14.

As well, Jean Hacon of London won $100,00 in the October 27, Lotto 6-49 Super Draw