

CTV London





London police have confirmed that one of their own is under investigation by the Niagara police.

Sgt. Dale Howe, a 33-year-veteran, remains on duty with pay and has been assigned to the General Investigation Section.

Police spokesperson Const. Sandasha Bough said she cannot provide details about the investigation.

“This is not a London police investigation,” she said. “That is not information that we would be able to provide as it’s an ongoing investigation by another police service.”

Bough said is not uncommon to ask another force to conduct the investigation and that is why Niagara police are involved.

She could not say if the probe is linked to his role with London police.