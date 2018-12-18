Featured
London officer pleads guilty to impaired driving
CTV London
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 6:22PM EST
A London police detective pleaded guilty to impaired driving Tuesday in a St. Thomas courtroom.
Forty-year-old Barbra Martin was fined $1,200 and had her driver’s licence suspended for a year.
Martin was pulled over on Imperial Road near Aylmer on Oct. 14th.
She was seen moving a bottle of vodka and a beer can by the arresting officer.
Martin provided two breath samples, which were "well over" the legal limit.
She remains on desk duty at police headquarters.