

CTV London





A London police officer who pleaded guilty to driving drunk has been demoted under the Police Services Act.

Sgt. Barb Martin, a 19-year veteran of the force, was demoted to first-class constable for 13 months at a hearing on Thursday.

After that she'll return to the rank of sergeant, third year.

In the agreed statement of facts, the tribunal heard she had been driving at a high rate of speed after leaving an undercover police training exercise in Aylmer, Ont. where she was provided with one drink, and participants could purchase more.

When she was stopped, she was found to have over 200 milligrams of alcohol in her blood, while the legal limit is 80.

She was also found to have been travelling in excess of 150 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

Martin pleaded guilty to two counts of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act and apologized to the community for her actions.

She had previously been placed on administrative duties after the incident in Oct. 2018.

She also pleaded guilty in criminal court to driving while impaired and received a fine and had her licence suspended for a year.