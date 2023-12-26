London Muslim youth partner with Canadian Blood Services for blood drive

A blood drive held by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association took place in London, Ont. as part of nationwide initiative.

On Dec. 23, members of the association donated blood to support Canadians in critical need.

Several Muslim youth from London attended the blood drive, which took place at the London Donor Centre at 820 Wharncliffe Rd S.

“These types of initiatives by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association are part of an ongoing effort to serve Canadians and demonstrate the true spirit of Islam,” said a news release from the AMYA.

Continuing its long-standing partnership with the Canadian Blood Services, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association is undertaking a nationwide initiative to donate blood. In collaboration with the Canadian Blood Services, hundreds of Muslim youth will be attending blood drives in various locations across Canada.